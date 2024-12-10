What is Truecaller's fraud insurance and how to avail it?
Truecaller, the leading caller identification app, has partnered with HDFC ERGO, one of India's top general insurance companies. Together, they have launched fraud insurance, a first-of-its-kind initiative to protect users from digital communication scams in India. The move comes amid the rising number of digital financial fraud cases in the country. Let's see how to raise a claim for fraud insurance.
Digital financial frauds cost ₹1.25 lakh crore
According to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, digital financial frauds have cost India an astounding ₹1.25 lakh crore in the last three years. Now, in the wake of this growing threat, Truecaller is bolstering its app features to offer comprehensive protection while you communicate over mobile. The company's commitment to fighting fraud and keeping users safe remains unshaken amid these challenges.
Fraud insurance offers coverage of ₹10,000
The newly launched fraud insurance provides coverage of up to ₹10,000 for both Android and iOS users across India who have been a victim of an SMS/Call scam. The benefit comes at no additional cost for annual Premium subscribers of Truecaller.
How to raise a claim?
Truecaller's fraud insurance can be activated instantly through the app via a Premium subscription, without any additional paperwork. The new service is integrated with existing features such as AI spam blocking, AI Assistant, and call scanner to offer comprehensive protection. In case of a scam resulting in unauthorized transactions, the users can raise a claim through the app and be redirected to HDFC ERGO website for registration.