Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be the thinnest smartphone yet, measuring just 6mm.

It's expected to feature a 6.6-inch display, ProMotion technology, and a single rear camera.

To avoid past bending issues, Apple may use a titanium-aluminum alloy for durability.

Despite its slim design, the phone might not use Apple's latest battery tech, but it's likely to have a 24MP front camera and an efficient A19 chip.

iPhone 17 Air is a potential replacement for the Plus line

iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest smartphone will measure just 6mm

By Mudit Dube 11:47 am Nov 19, 202411:47 am

What's the story Rumors swirling around Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series point toward a potentially groundbreaking addition: the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim. This model, if confirmed, could become Apple's thinnest iPhone ever, boasting a remarkable thickness of just 6mm. This would make it much slimmer than the current iPhone 16 Plus, which is 7.8mm thick. Rumors of this ultra-thin design started doing the rounds even before the iPhone 16 range launched in September this year.

Model shift

iPhone 17 Air: A potential replacement for the Plus line

The iPhone 17 Air is said to be Apple's plan to succeed its current Plus line. The new model would sport a 6.6-inch display, ProMotion technology, and a single rear camera. But, its most unique aspect would be its ultra-thin design. If the rumors hold true, the iPhone 17 Air would be not just Apple's slimmest phone but also one of the thinnest smartphones around.

Expert opinions

Analysts and leakers support the ultra-thin iPhone rumors

The speculation surrounding the ultra-thin iPhone has been backed by a number of industry insiders. Analyst Jeff Pu, who is known for making accurate predictions about Apple products, has also backed this possibility. Other sources such as analysts Ross Young, Ming-Chi Kuo, and leaker Ice Universe have also reported similar information about an upcoming slim device from Apple. This consensus among industry insiders lends credence to the iPhone 17 Air rumors.

Material choice

Apple's approach to prevent bending in iPhone 17 Air

To avoid the bending problem that affected the iPhone 6, Apple is looking at a titanium-aluminum alloy for the iPhone 17 Air. The company received flak when users complained that their iPhones were bending in their pockets, a controversy called "bend-gate." By opting for a stronger material for its ultra-thin model, Apple hopes to not repeat past mistakes and keep its new device durable.

Device specifications

Battery technology and other features of iPhone 17 Air

The reason why the iPhone 17 Air won't be as thin as the iPad Pro, which is only 5.1mm thick, could be battery constraints. Rumor has it that Apple may not be using its latest battery tech for this phone. Along with its slim design, the iPhone 17 Air is also expected to sport a 24MP front-facing camera and Apple's next-gen A19 chip with improved efficiency and thermal management.