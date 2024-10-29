Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's 2024 Mac mini, now more compact, boasts an efficient M4 processor and innovative thermal design.

It offers enhanced connectivity with five ports, up to 64GB RAM, and 8TB storage in the Pro variant.

Apple's M4 Pro chip, set to feature in upcoming MacBook Pro models, also introduces AI capabilities across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Pre-orders are now open and will be up for grabs from November 8

2024 Mac mini debuts with M4 processor and ray tracing

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:06 pm Oct 29, 202410:06 pm

What's the story As part of its week-long Mac-centric announcements, Apple has introduced a redesigned Mac mini. The new model is smaller but more powerful than its predecessor, thanks to Apple's latest M4 processor. For the first time, it supports ray tracing and comes with a standard 16GB of RAM. The base model with the regular M4 chip starts at ₹59,900 while the more advanced M4 Pro variant begins at ₹1.5 lakh.

Design overhaul

New design and thermal architecture

The redesigned Mac mini is much smaller than its predecessor, measuring just five inches in length and width. Apple has been able to maintain optimal performance in this compact size with the M4's efficiency, and an innovative thermal architecture. It directs air to different levels of the system, with all venting done through the back of the device.

Upgrades

Enhanced connectivity and performance

The new Mac mini comes with two Type-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack in the front, and ethernet, HDMI, and three USB-C/Thunderbolt ports in the back. The M2 mini only featured two Thunderbolt 4 ports and two USB-A ports. But with the M4 chip, you get five ports in total. The M4 Pro variant promises even better performance with its 14 CPU and 20 GPU cores.

Specifications

RAM and storage options

You can configure RAM of up to 32GB with the regular M4 or 64GB with M4 Pro. Both the models can be configured with up to 8TB of storage. Notably, the Mac mini with M4 Pro can even support up to three 6K displays, making it a beast for professionals and creatives. There's also an optional 10 gigabit ethernet upgrade for those who need it.

Future releases

Apple's upcoming launches and AI features

Apple is said to be launching the M4 Pro chip in its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this week. The company also introduced its first Apple Intelligence software capabilities across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. More AI facilities, including image generation and ChatGPT integration, will be released in December.