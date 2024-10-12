Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's self-driving car project, Project Titan, has hit a snag as the company voluntarily canceled its testing permit, halting public road tests.

Apple's self-driving car project hits roadblock as testing permit canceled

What's the story Apple's permit to test autonomous vehicles on public roads in California has been revoked by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The tech giant requested this cancelation, which could potentially signal a halt to its self-driving car project. This latest reveal comes over six months after reports claimed Apple had scrapped its plans to launch an EV. The iPhone maker had repeatedly been testing various autonomous driving technologies on California streets, using leased Lexus SUVs fitted with sensors and cameras.

Cancelation confirmed by California DMV

Apple's permit for road testing of autonomous vehicles with a safety driver was valid until April 30, 2025. However, according to MacReports, the company reached out to the DMV to cancel its Autonomous Vehicles Program Manufacturer's Testing Permit. The DMV confirmed the request in a letter dated September 25 and said that the permit would be terminated by September 27, 2024.

Impact of permit cancelation on Apple's project

The cancelation of the permit means Apple can no longer test self-driving vehicles on public roads. The company had first received its permit in 2017 and has since expanded its fleet and driver team. As of May 2024, it had 68 registered vehicles and just 15 registered drivers for this project. Despite the current halt, the canceled permit doesn't rule out a possible resumption of activity in the future.

Internal reports suggest challenges in Apple's self-driving project

Earlier this year, internal reports indicated that Apple's Project Titan was in deep waters. Some employees referred to it as a "Titanic disaster" and a failure. Another report in March indicated that the task of developing a fully autonomous vehicle system was proving too difficult, even for a tech powerhouse like Apple. These revelations add context to the recent permit cancelation and raise questions about the future direction of Apple's self-driving car project.