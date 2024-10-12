Summarize Simplifying... In short The Citroen Basalt, the first non-Tata car tested by Bharat-NCAP, has earned a 4-star safety rating.

Despite its impressive performance in most areas, the car's protection for the driver's chest and upper leg was deemed marginal.

The Basalt, priced between ₹7.99-13.83 lakh, offers two engine options and features like six airbags, electronic stability control, and seat belt reminders for all passengers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

First non-Tata car tested by Bharat-NCAP gets 4-star safety rating

By Akash Pandey 04:24 pm Oct 12, 202404:24 pm

What's the story The Citroen Basalt has bagged an impressive four-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The score is applicable for all variants of the SUV coupe, both naturally aspirated and turbocharged. The vehicle scored 26.19 points out of a total of 32 for adult occupant protection (AOP), and a remarkable 35.90 points out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP). This makes the Citroen Basalt the fifth model to undergo Bharat NCAP testing, and the first non-Tata car to be tested.

Test details

Performance in specific crash tests

In the frontal offset test, the Citroen Basalt offered strong protection to both the driver's and passenger's head and neck. However, the driver's chest protection was rated marginally, while the passenger received adequate chest protection. The vehicle also provided marginal protection to the driver's upper leg, but performed well in side impact tests, including side movable deformable barrier and side pole impact tests.

Report insights

Bharat NCAP's report on performance

Bharat NCAP's report read, "The Citroen Basalt performed well in most areas, but its marginal protection for the driver's chest and upper leg resulted in a 4-star rating." The Basalt scored a perfect 16 out of 16 in the side impact test, proving its worth in protecting passengers during such incidents. In terms of safety, the vehicle comes with six airbags, Isofix child seat anchors, electronic stability control (ESC), and seat belt reminders for all passengers.

Vehicle specifications

Citroen Basalt's engine options and pricing

Citroen Basalt comes with two engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill with 81hp and 115Nm torque, and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit with 108hp/205Nm. Priced between ₹7.99-13.83 lakh, it gets a manual as well as an automatic gearbox. The tested model is the top-end Turbo AT Max variant which is offered in multiple trims including You, Plus, Plus Turbo, Max Turbo, and Max Turbo AT with dual-tone color options for higher variants.