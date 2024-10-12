Summarize Simplifying... In short MG has begun deliveries of the Windsor EV, India's first electric vehicle with a Battery as a Service purchase option.

The car, which received over 15,000 bookings in its first 24 hours, boasts features like a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, and a fast-charging battery.

Its competitive pricing and impressive specifications make it a strong contender in the EV market.

The car was launched last month

MG starts delivering India's first EV with BaaS purchase option

By Akash Pandey 03:27 pm Oct 12, 202403:27 pm

What's the story MG Motor India has begun the deliveries of its newest electric vehicle, the Windsor EV, to customers in the country. The Windsor EV is a crossover with a price tag of ₹13.50 lakh to ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It also brings the revolutionary Battery as a Service (BaaS) purchase option, which brings the upfront cost down to ₹10 lakh and adds ₹3.5 per kilometer driven.

Market response

Pricing and impressive booking record

The Windsor EV's aggressive pricing makes it a worthy opponent against other EVs like the Tata Punch.EV, Tata Nexon.EV, and Mahindra XUV400. The model has already garnered an overwhelming response from customers, with more than 15,000 bookings in the first 24 hours of order opening. This is the highest number of bookings for any EV in India on its first day.

Vehicle specifications

Windsor EV's design and features

The Windsor EV is a spacious vehicle, designed with comfort in mind, thanks to its short overhangs and tall body structure. It gets 18-inch alloy wheels, all-LED lighting, premium flush door handles, and comes in three variants - Excite, Exclusive, and Essence. Inside, it gets a huge 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Other highlights include ventilated front seats, electronically adjustable driver's seat, and tilt-and-telescopic adjustable steering wheel among others.

Safety and performance

Safety features and performance

On the safety front, the Windsor EV comes with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a 360-degree-view camera with rear parking sensors. The car is powered by a single electric motor that offers 134hp of power and 200Nm of torque. It also offers fast charging that can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in just 55 minutes with a DC fast charger.