California wildfires have ravaged 20 times more land than last year, with over 95% of them sparked by human activities like mowing lawns and welding.

Governor Newsom points to climate change and record high temperatures as additional fire triggers.

To combat this, California's 2024 budget plans to invest billions in wildfire management and hire 2,400 more firefighters over the next five years.

California's wildfire season intensifies

California wildfires consumed 20 times more land than last year

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:03 pm Jul 17, 202405:03 pm

What's the story California's wildfire season has seen a drastic increase in the amount of land burned compared to the same period last year. The state has witnessed over 3,500 wildfires from the beginning of the year through early July, scorching approximately 207,000 acres of land. Around this time in 2023, only about 10,000 acres was gutted. "We are not just in a fire season...we are in a fire year," said Joe Tyler, director of California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Fire preparedness

Government equipped and ready to tackle fires

Tyler confirmed that the department and its partners are fully equipped with fire trucks, bulldozers, and newly introduced Blackhawk helicopters that can operate at night. He also noted that more than 95% of wildfires are caused by human activities such as mowing lawns, towing vehicles, welding and shooting guns. Tyler urged Californians to exercise caution when engaging in these activities as sparks can ignite into flames under hot, dry and windy conditions.

Climate impact

Governor Newsom cites climate change as fire catalyst

In addition to human activities, Governor Gavin Newsom identified record high temperatures and lightning strikes as sources of some fires. The wildfire situation in California has been exacerbated by changing weather patterns and rising temperatures. "Climate change is real...If you don't believe in science, you have to believe your own eyes," Newsom said.

Funding firefighting

California's 2024 budget allocates billions for wildfire management

In response to the escalating wildfire situation, California's 2024 budget includes provisions for wildfire management and forest health improvement. The state plans to allocate $2.6 billion through 2028 for these purposes and an additional $200 million annually for fire prevention efforts. To bolster staffing levels for firefighting operations, workweeks will be shortened for state firefighters and there is a goal to hire about 2,400 more firefighters in the next five years.