Summarize Simplifying... In short The International Data Corporation predicts a boom in AI-powered smartphone sales, with a 363.6% growth expected in 2024 alone.

Qualcomm, a leading player in the Android processor market, has unveiled new chips that enhance AI capabilities in smartphones, offering faster speeds and lower energy consumption.

By 2028, nearly a billion AI smartphones are expected to be shipped worldwide, indicating a swift adoption of these advanced devices. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sales of AI smartphones will grow by over 360% year-over-year in 2024 alone: IDC

By 2030, everyone will have an AI smartphone: Qualcomm CEO

By Mudit Dube 03:31 pm Oct 23, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon has envisioned a future where AI-powered smartphones will be the norm. Speaking to Bloomberg Television, Amon said, "Over the next five years, we are probably going to have — all of us — an AI smartphone." He indicated that the transition could be similar to the one from regular mobile phones to smartphones.

Market projection

IDC forecasts significant growth in AI smartphone market

The International Data Corporation (IDC) has predicted a massive growth in the sales of AI-powered smartphones. The firm predicts that the sales will grow by 363.6% year-over-year in 2024 alone, hitting 234.2 million units. By 2028, IDC expects nearly one billion AI smartphones to be shipped globally, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 78.4% from 2024 to 2028.

Market penetration

Rapid integration of GenAI in smartphones is unprecedented

Nabila Popal, Senior Research Director at IDC, has emphasized the rapid integration of Generative AI in smartphones as an unprecedented event in mobile history. She said "market penetration is expected to exceed 60% within the first three years." This indicates a swift adoption rate for these advanced devices among consumers worldwide.

Technological advancement

Qualcomm's new chips enable AI capabilities in smartphones

Qualcomm, the dominant player in the Android processor game, has just unveiled new chips that give smartphones laptop-level capabilities and AI applications. The company's latest Snapdragon processors promise 45% faster speeds and lower energy consumption than their predecessors. Qualcomm's flaghip mobile CPU, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, packs a new Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) that significantly boosts AI performance, enabling faster and more efficient execution of tasks.