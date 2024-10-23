By 2030, everyone will have an AI smartphone: Qualcomm CEO
Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon has envisioned a future where AI-powered smartphones will be the norm. Speaking to Bloomberg Television, Amon said, "Over the next five years, we are probably going to have — all of us — an AI smartphone." He indicated that the transition could be similar to the one from regular mobile phones to smartphones.
IDC forecasts significant growth in AI smartphone market
The International Data Corporation (IDC) has predicted a massive growth in the sales of AI-powered smartphones. The firm predicts that the sales will grow by 363.6% year-over-year in 2024 alone, hitting 234.2 million units. By 2028, IDC expects nearly one billion AI smartphones to be shipped globally, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 78.4% from 2024 to 2028.
Rapid integration of GenAI in smartphones is unprecedented
Nabila Popal, Senior Research Director at IDC, has emphasized the rapid integration of Generative AI in smartphones as an unprecedented event in mobile history. She said "market penetration is expected to exceed 60% within the first three years." This indicates a swift adoption rate for these advanced devices among consumers worldwide.
Qualcomm's new chips enable AI capabilities in smartphones
Qualcomm, the dominant player in the Android processor game, has just unveiled new chips that give smartphones laptop-level capabilities and AI applications. The company's latest Snapdragon processors promise 45% faster speeds and lower energy consumption than their predecessors. Qualcomm's flaghip mobile CPU, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, packs a new Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) that significantly boosts AI performance, enabling faster and more efficient execution of tasks.