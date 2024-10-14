Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is set to launch a more affordable Vision headset next year, priced around $2,000.

Apple's non-Pro Vision headset may launch next year for $2,000

What's the story Apple is gearing up to launch a more affordable variant of its premium Vision Pro AR headset, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported in his Power On newsletter. The new device, called the 'Apple Vision,' is expected to arrive as soon as next year at a price of around $2,000. The news comes months after reports claimed Apple had paused development on its premium Vision Pro model to focus on this cheaper alternative.

Cost-cutting measures

Less expensive materials, inferior processor

The upcoming Apple Vision headset is likely to come with a less powerful processor and cheaper materials than its high-end counterpart. The existing Vision Pro model packs an M2 chip, while the new device could possibly sport an A-series chipset, such as the A18 Pro. Gurman also hinted at more plastic being used in the construction of this budget-friendly version, unlike the aluminium and glass in the premium model.

Feature removal

Apple Vision likely to skip EyeSight feature

The upcoming Apple Vision headset is also likely to miss out on the EyeSight feature, which debuted with the premium Vision Pro model. This feature uses lenticular displays to project images from the user's eyes onto the outside of the headset, letting others "see" their eyes. However, since it would cost a lot to maintain an external display, this feature will probably be skipped on the cheaper headset.

Sales expectations

Higher sales anticipated for affordable Vision headset

Despite ditching some features and using cheaper materials, Apple reportedly expects the cheaper Vision headset to outsell its premium sibling by two times. This prediction indicates the tech giant is confident in its plan to make spatial computing more accessible through cheaper devices. Meanwhile, an upgraded version of the high-end model, possibly called Apple Vision Pro 2, is also in the works with a faster chipset. It is likely to debut in 2026.