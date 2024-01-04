Sony launches Float Run headphones in India at Rs. 11,000

Technology 2 min read

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:01 pm Jan 04, 202404:01 pm

The device weighs just 33g

Sony has launched the Float Run WI-OE610 wireless sports headphones in India, specifically crafted for athletes. These headphones boast a unique off-ear design that places the speaker close to the ear without touching the ear canal. This eliminates pressure, sweat, and chafing during workouts. The lightweight and flexible neckband ensures a comfortable fit, while the 16mm drivers and IPX4 splash-proof rating make it perfect for intense activities.

Specifications and features

The Float Run WI-OE610 headphones have volume controls, an IPX4 rating to protect against splashes, and support for SBC and AAC audio formats. Connectivity options include a Type-C port and Bluetooth 5.0. These headphones promise up to 10 hours of battery life for communication or continuous music playback on a full charge, taking about three hours to charge completely. A 10-minute charge provides an hour of playback time. The package includes a Type-C cable and a carrying pouch.

The device can eliminate echoes of heavy breathing

The headphones sport an open-type design that can eliminate echoes of the sounds made by your body. This includes chewing, footsteps, and even heavy breathing. Moreover, the device is lightweight, tipping the scales at just 33g.

Pricing and availability

Priced at Rs. 10,990, the Sony Float Run WI-OE610 wireless earphones is up for grabs in India starting today. You can grab a pair at Sony retail shops (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), major electronics retailers, the ShopatSC online store, as well as other e-commerce portals across the country. It comes in a sleek Black color with white speakers.