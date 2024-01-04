JLab launches premium headphones with active noise cancellation at $80

Currently, JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones is not available for international buyers, including India

JLab, a popular budget audio brand, has unveiled its first premium headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC). The JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones, priced at a reasonable $80, come packed with features such as long battery life, multipoint Bluetooth, customizable EQ, spatial audio, Google Fast Pair, and a quick-charge option. With 40mm drivers, similar to those in high-end headphones from Bose and Sony, JLab promises a 20Hz-20kHz frequency response and "exceptional audio quality."

JBuds Lux ANC: Features and performance

The ANC feature can reduce noise by up to 25dB and can be tailored using the JLab App. Users can fully customize the EQ. The headphones provide over 40 hours of use with ANC on and over 70 hours with it off. They also support spatial and Bluetooth LE audio. JLab has also introduced the third-gen JBuds ANC earbuds for $60, offering seven hours of use with noise cancellation on and up to nine hours with it off.

Additional JLab products and availability

The JBuds Lux ANC headphones are available for preorder in white, gray, and green colors. Shipping starts in late February. The purple version will arrive in March. The JBuds ANC 3 wireless earbuds are available now in a single black colorway. These budget-friendly earbuds come with onboard touch controls, customizable sound profiles, Safe Listening mode, Bluetooth multipoint, an IP55-rated design, low-latency Movie Mode, and Google Fast Pair. The charging case provides nearly four full charges for the earbuds.