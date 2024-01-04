Vivo X100 range launched starting at Rs. 64,000: Check specs

By Mudit Dube 01:59 pm Jan 04, 2024

Vivo X100 and X100 Pro can be pre-booked starting today. They will go on sale from January 11

Vivo has unveiled its X100 and X100 Pro smartphones in India today, sporting MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC. These new Vivo X series devices feature triple rear cameras co-developed by ZEISS and Vivo's own imaging chip for color processing. They run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. Both phones have curved 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and are already available in China and select global markets.

Camera specifications of Vivo X100 and X100 Pro

The Pro model features a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with OIS. The standard X100 has a 50MP Sony IMX920 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 100x digital zoom. Both phones have a 32MP selfie shooter and in-display fingerprint sensors for authentication. The Vivo X100 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging, while the Pro sports a 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast-charging.

Pricing and availability details

The Vivo X100 Pro is priced at Rs. 89,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It comes in a single Asteroid Black colorway. The Vivo X100 starts at Rs. 63,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant, while the 16G/512GB trim is priced at Rs. 69,999. The handset is offered in Asteroid Black and Stargaze Blue colors. Both phones can be pre-booked and will go on sale starting January 11 via Flipkart, Vivo India's online store, and major retail stores.

Offers for pre-booking customers

Customers pre-booking the new smartphones using SBI and HDFC bank cards can get up to 10% cashback and up to Rs. 8,000 upgrade bonus.