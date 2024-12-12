Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's latest iOS 18.2 update introduces a ChatGPT-powered Siri for complex queries, an Image Playground, and Genmoji in iMessage for creating emoji-style images.

It also enhances location sharing with a new Find My feature and broadens language support, including English variants for several regions.

The update is available globally for compatible iPhone models, with exclusive features for the iPhone 16 lineup and select models. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The update also includes upgrades for Camera, Mail, and Photos

Apple releases iOS 18.2 update with ChatGPT-powered Siri, Image Playground

By Akash Pandey 01:01 pm Dec 12, 202401:01 pm

What's the story Apple has officially launched the iOS 18.2 update, bringing a host of new features to enhance the Apple Intelligence suite on iPhones. The update builds on the generative AI tools introduced with iOS 18.1 in October this year. A key highlight of the update is the Image Playground app, letting users generate images from text prompts. It supports user-generated descriptions and pre-set prompts, offering creative tools for digital content enhancement.

Enhanced features

Genmoji and Siri get significant upgrades

Along with Image Playground, iOS 18.2 also brings Genmoji in iMessage, allowing users to generate emoji-style images from prompts or existing photos. Siri also gets a major upgrade with ChatGPT integration, allowing it to tackle complex queries by leveraging OpenAI's tech. The integration offers more in-depth responses and document understanding features.

Location sharing

New Find My feature introduced for better tracking

The update also brings a new Find My feature called Share Item Location, allowing users to share the location of an AirTag or other accessories with third parties. This can prove especially handy in tracking lost items such as luggage by sharing location data with concerned parties, thereby improving security practices.

Language expansion

Apple expands language support with latest update

With this update, Apple has expanded its language support, adding English variants for regions such as the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa. More languages are likely to be added in 2025. The iOS 18.2 update is available globally for all iPhone models compatible with the initial iOS 18 release—from XS to 16 series. However, the Apple Intelligence features are exclusive to the iPhone 16 lineup and select models like the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Information

How to update your iPhone?

The iOS 18.2 update will install automatically if automatic updates are enabled on your iPhone. If the setting is turned off, you can update manually by going to "Settings," selecting "General," then "Software Update," and tapping "Update Now."