OnlyFans models are using AI agents to automate fan interactions

By Mudit Dube 11:39 am Dec 12, 202411:39 am

What's the story AI technology is being adopted by more and more OnlyFans creators to handle their direct messages (DMs) with fans. The platform's appeal is in the illusion of direct engagement between creators and fans, but managing a lot of conversations can be difficult for creators. Previously, gig workers called "chatters" from countries like India, Pakistan, and the Philippines were hired to impersonate top-earning OnlyFans creators in online chats because they expected lower wages.

AI impersonators replace human chatters on OnlyFans

Now, AI-generated stand-ins are taking the place of these human chatters. Start-ups offering AI chat services have seen a boom in business. "A lot of creators were like, hey, there's a need," said Kunal Anand, founder of ChatPersona, a start-up providing AI chatting services for OnlyFans. ChatPersona trained its model on data from creators' chats and now caters to some 6,000 customers (individuals as well as agencies).

AI chat services comply with OnlyFans's terms

ChatPersona claims that its services don't violate OnlyFans's terms of service as a human has to press "send" on AI-generated messages. Despite banning AI chatbots in the past, OnlyFans's current terms don't mention AI chatters. The market for these tools is competitive with other services like FlirtFlow, ChatterCharms, Botly, and Supercreator also offering similar solutions.

AI tools boost sales for OnlyFans creators

Supercreator, another competitor in the market, offers various AI tools including Inbox Copilot which prioritizes high-spending fans over non-spenders. Eden, a former OnlyFans creator who now runs Heiss Talent agency, uses Supercreator's tools for her clients and has noted an "insane increase in sales" due to targeted messaging based on spending habits.

AI and human collaboration enhances OnlyFans engagement

Eden's strategy is to mix human input with AI assistance to keep things authentic. She highlights how having AI start conversations is efficient, resulting in huge tips for creators. Even as fully automated tools are on the rise, Eden prefers the combination of human creativity with AI support to boost engagement while keeping things real.