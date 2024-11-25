Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has decided to halt major upgrades for its AirPods Max due to low sales, but will continue to manufacture and sell the product.

The headphones, launched in 2020, offer up to 20 hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, and a digital crown control, but have faced complaints about sweat build-up.

AirPods Max was last updated in 2024 with USB-C

Apple halts further upgrades for AirPods Max: Here's why

By Mudit Dube 11:55 am Nov 25, 202411:55 am

What's the story Apple has reportedly decided against introducing any more updates to its AirPods Max headphones. The tech giant last updated these headphones in September 2024, adding USB-C and new color options. However, it did not upgrade the internal chip to the H2 version used in the AirPods Pro, leaving the headset incompatible with Adaptive Audio. According to Bloomberg, Apple currently has "no concrete plans" for future hardware updates.

Product status

AirPods Max's future remains uncertain

Despite the absence of planned hardware updates, the AirPods Max is not going anywhere. Apple will continue to manufacture and sell these headphones. However, since the sales numbers are low, the company reportedly doesn't find it economically feasible to invest resources in major hardware improvements. That said, this doesn't completely rule out the possibility of firmware changes in the future.

Product overview

A look at AirPods Max's features and performance

The AirPods Max, first launched in 2020, promises up to 20 hours of battery life and active noise cancellation. It also comes with a "digital crown" control mechanism. Other than the recent color changes and switch to a USB-C connector, the product is pretty much the same as it was at launch. While it has been praised for sound isolation and overall reliability, some users have complained about sweat or condensation build-up under the earcups after prolonged use.