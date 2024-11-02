Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has acquired Pixelmator, a popular image editing app that's a cost-effective alternative to Adobe Photoshop.

Despite the buyout, Pixelmator assures users that their existing apps will remain unchanged, with exciting updates on the horizon.

The company, inspired by Apple's design and ease of use, hopes this partnership will expand its reach in the global creative community.

The deal is pending regulatory approval

Apple buys Pixelmator, image editing app loved by iPhone users

What's the story Apple is all set to acquire Pixelmator, a popular image editing app on Mac and iOS. The news was confirmed by Pixelmator in a blog post, where it said this acquisition will allow them "to reach an even wider audience and make an even bigger impact on the lives of creative people around the world." However, the deal is still pending regulatory approval for Apple's purchase of the Lithuanian company.

Post-acquisition plans

Pixelmator's future post-acquisition

After the acquisition, Pixelmator has promised its users that there won't be any major changes to their existing apps such as Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator. The company also teased "exciting updates" in the future. This comes as a relief to many who remember Apple's previous acquisition of the weather app Dark Sky in 2020, which was subsequently shut down and integrated into Apple's native weather app.

Product features

Pixelmator: A cost-effective alternative to Adobe Photoshop

Over the years, Pixelmator Pro has become a popular, affordable alternative to Adobe Photoshop, available at a one-time price of $49.99. The app provides a complete set of tools for photo editing and retouching, creating designs, drawing, and much more. Its latest update brought an enhanced masking process and an AI-powered tool to remove image backgrounds.

Company values

Pixelmator's alignment with Apple's focus

Pixelmator has claimed that it has been inspired by Apple since it was founded 17 years ago, sharing a similar focus on "design, ease of use and performance." The company believes that joining forces with Apple will help it reach a broader audience and make a more significant impact on the global creative community.