This display technology allows smartphone screens to run at different refresh rates

Non-Pro iPhone 17 models to get long-awaited ProMotion displays

By Mudit Dube 12:11 pm Nov 02, 202412:11 pm

What's the story Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim are likely to get ProMotion technology, a high refresh rate display that has been exclusive to Pro-monikered iPhones. The speculation gained traction after the launch of iPhone 16 without ProMotion. An industry insider quoted by ETNews claimed that Apple plans to use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels on all four models of the iPhone 17 series.

Tech upgrade

LTPO panels: A game-changer for iPhone 17 series

The addition of LTPO panels is a major upgrade for the iPhone 17 series. This cutting-edge display technology allows smartphone screens to run at different refresh rates, both high and low, without consuming much power. It's also the reason behind the always-on display on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models. Bringing this tech to all four models of the next series could be a game-changer for Apple.

Future prospects

Potential technology shift in future iPhone screens

Along with the ProMotion rumors, there are also speculations of LTPO changes in the Apple Watch Series 10 triggering a technology shift in future iPhone screens. Using LTPO3, we could see even more power savings. It could also open the door for ProMotion to expand its refresh rate range, possibly going from 120Hz to an impressive 240Hz.