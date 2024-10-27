Summarize Simplifying... In short An elderly woman in Kerala was duped out of ₹87L in an online trading scam, lured by fraudsters with a deep understanding of the stock market.

Using a fake website, they convinced her of non-existent profits, leading her to invest more.

The city cyber police are investigating the case, with charges filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act-2008. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The woman lived alone and had prior trading experience

Elderly woman in Kerala loses ₹87L to online trading scam

By Akash Pandey 11:26 am Oct 27, 202411:26 am

What's the story A 62-year-old woman from Kochulloor, Thiruvananthapuram, has been duped in an online trading scam, losing a whopping ₹87 lakh. The senior citizen, who lives alone and had prior trading experience, was lured by the fraudsters' promise of huge returns. The scammers approached her during her retirement years when she was looking for new investment opportunities.

Fraudsters' strategy

Scammers' market knowledge lured victim into trap

The victim was impressed with the fraudsters' in-depth knowledge of the stock market, and she initially invested a small amount. She received timely returns on the initial investment, which further instilled trust in the fraudulent scheme. However, when she invested a bigger amount, her profits were withheld and she was coerced into investing more to release them.

Deceptive tactics

Fake website used to show non-existent profits

The scammers used a fake website to convince the victim of her non-existent profits. "Each time I invested money, they asked me to invest more, and at a particular stage, I sensed trouble," the victim said. Between September 20 and October 22, she transferred funds into four different bank accounts. The victim delayed filing the complaint for several more days, which allowed the fraudsters to fully withdraw the money, police reported.

Poilce action

Investigation underway

The city cyber police have now launched an investigation in this case. They have registered charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 318 (4) for criminal breach of trust and 319 (2) for cheating by personation, and under section 66 (D) of Information Technology Act-2008.