Sensex gains 390 points, Nifty settles above 18,150 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 18, 2023, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 climbed 58.45 points to close at 8,754.1 points

On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but witnessed a surge later. The Sensex jumped 0.64% to 61,045.74 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.62% to 18,165.35 points. The midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 58.45 points to close at 8,754.1 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY FIN SERVICE, and NIFTY PSE emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.63%, 0.8%, and 0.7%, respectively. Hindalco, Tata Steel, and Larsen emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.93%, 2.39%, and 2.35%, respectively. Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, and HDFC Life emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.57%, 1.5%, and 1.49%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.66% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising 0.66% to Rs. 81.24 in forex trade on Wednesday. On the other hand, the gold future prices were flat at Rs. 56,355, while the silver prices climbed 0.42% to Rs. 69,475. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures prices surged by $1.3, or 1.63% to $81.52 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.01%, 0.46%, and 2.44% to settle at 3,224.41 points, 21,678 points, and 26,791.12 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.14% higher to 11,095.11 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, is currently trading at $21,231.53, a 0.27% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.78% and is selling at $1,577.65. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% up), $300.40 (0.24% down), and $0.3473 (1.27% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 2.32% higher than yesterday at $0.08605.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.