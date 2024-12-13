Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk is planning to transform SpaceX's Starbase, located near the Mexican border in Texas, into a high-tech city.

This move follows SpaceX's shift from California to Texas and the relocation of Tesla's HQ to the same state.

Starbase, home to over 3,400 employees, is the primary site for building and launching SpaceX's Starship rockets, despite environmental concerns raised by local groups. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The proposed city would be located at Boca Chica Beach

Elon Musk plans to turn SpaceX's Starbase into hi-tech city

By Mudit Dube 01:04 pm Dec 13, 202401:04 pm

What's the story SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to turn SpaceX's Starbase site in South Texas into an official city. Musk took to social media platform X to announce the development, saying, "SpaceX HQ will now officially be in the city of Starbase, Texas!" A formal request to hold an election to incorporate Starbase has been filed with Cameron County officials.

Site significance

SpaceX's Starbase: A hub for Moon and Mars missions

The proposed city would be located at Boca Chica Beach near the Mexican border. If approved, it would be the newest city in Texas's Rio Grande Valley. This comes after Musk's decision earlier this year to move SpaceX's headquarters from California to Texas, citing a new gender identity law in California as a motivating factor. SpaceX has also moved its incorporation from Delaware to Texas this year.

Workforce expansion

Starbase: A growing community for SpaceX's workforce

Starbase currently employs more than 3,400 full-time employees and contractors. It is the main site for building, testing, and launching SpaceX's Starship rockets for Moon and Mars missions. Despite its growth, SpaceX has been criticized by local environmental groups over pollution concerns. However, SpaceX insists that state assessments have found no environmental risks from its activities.

City creation

Musk's previous mentions of creating a city at Starbase

This isn't Musk's first mention of building a city at Starbase; he tweeted about it in 2021 but hadn't filed an official petition until now. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. confirmed this is the first official petition and said it will be reviewed for compliance with statutory requirements. The move follows Musk's previous relocation of Tesla's HQ to Texas in 2021 and personal residence change to Texas, where there is no state income tax on individuals.