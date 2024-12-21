Summarize Simplifying... In short Trudeau's government is facing a crisis as key ally NDP withdraws support, and opposition parties, including the Bloc Quebecois and Conservatives, express no-confidence.

Public dissatisfaction over high prices and a housing crisis, coupled with accusations of Trudeau's alignment with big business, are fueling this political turmoil.

Amidst this, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned, criticizing Trudeau's economic policies, adding to the government's instability. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

NDP plans to table no-confidence motion against Trudeau

'This....government's time is up': Trudeau's key ally turns against him

By Chanshimla Varah 10:08 am Dec 21, 202410:08 am

What's the story Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's job is on the line as the New Democratic Party (NDP) plans to table a no-confidence motion against his minority Liberal government. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced the decision, saying, "This government's time is up." The motion will be tabled when the House of Commons reconvenes on January 27 after its winter break. If passed, it could trigger an election and end Trudeau's nine-year tenure as PM.

Political support

Opposition parties rally against Trudeau's government

Trudeau's government depends on the NDP for support to push through legislation since Trudeau's party doesn't hold an outright majority. The Bloc Quebecois, a major opposition party, has promised to back the no-confidence motion against Trudeau. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre also slammed Trudeau, saying, "What is clear is that Justin Trudeau does not have the confidence of Parliament." The Conservatives have said they would ask Governor General Mary Simon for an early no-confidence vote.

Unfavorable polls

Public dissatisfaction and political risks amid crisis

The NDP's decision comes as the public grows increasingly dissatisfied with the Liberals over high prices and a housing crisis. Polls suggest they could be defeated by the Conservatives. The NDP accuses Trudeau of being too aligned with big business interests. The crisis in Trudeau's administration worsened on Monday after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned. In her resignation letter posted on social media, Freeland slammed Trudeau's economic policies, especially those concerning possible tariff threats from United States President-elect Donald Trump.

Political maneuvering

NDP's strategy and Trudeau's silence

However, Singh's strategy comes with political risks as polls also paint a grim picture for the NDP. Darrell Bricker of Ipsos-Reid observed Singh's effort to position the NDP as an alternative for voters disillusioned with both Liberals and Conservatives. Meanwhile, Trudeau intends to use the Christmas break to reflect on his future, with no immediate announcements expected before January.