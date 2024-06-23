In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite some top firms seeing a dip in their market capitalisation last week, including Reliance Industries and LIC, the market cap of HDFC, ICICI, and Infosys soared by ₹1.06L crore.

Even with market fluctuations, Reliance Industries held onto its position as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Other notable names in the top 10 include Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

HDFC Bank's market cap surged by over ₹52,000 crore to reach ₹12,67,056 crore

M-cap of HDFC, ICICI, and Infosys soars by ₹1.06L crore

By Mudit Dube 03:39 pm Jun 23, 202403:39 pm

What's the story In the previous week, the combined market capitalization of three leading firms in India saw a significant increase of ₹1,06,125.98 crore. HDFC Bank﻿, Infosys, and ICICI Bank were the major gainers during this period. HDFC Bank's market cap surged by ₹52,091.56 crore to reach ₹12,67,056.69 crore. ICICI Bank added ₹36,118.99 crore to its valuation which now stands at ₹8,13,914.89 crore. Meanwhile, Infosys saw a rise in its market cap by ₹17,915.43 crore to reach ₹6,35,945.80 crore. .

Losers

Market valuation declines for several top firms

Despite the overall market gains, several top firms experienced a decrease in their market capitalisation last week. Reliance Industries's market cap fell by ₹32,271.31 crore to ₹19,66,686.57 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) lost ₹27,260.74 crore from its valuation which now stands at ₹6,47,616.51 crore. Other companies that faced a decline include ITC with a drop of ₹14,357.43 crore and Hindustan Unilever with a decrease of ₹8,904.95 crore in their respective valuations.

Market leaders

Reliance Industries retains top spot despite market fluctuations

Despite the market capitalization fluctuations among the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries managed to retain its position as the most valued firm. It is followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank in terms of valuation. Other companies in the list include Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.