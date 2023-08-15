Infosys secures $1.6bn Liberty Global contract to enhance digital platforms

August 15, 2023

Infosys's deal with Liberty Global can be extended to eight years

Indian IT services giant Infosys has secured a $1.6 billion deal with digital communications firm Liberty Global. The five-year agreement can be potentially extended to eight years, which would increase the deal value to an impressive $2.5 billion. As part of the agreement, Infosys will develop and expand Liberty Global's entertainment and connectivity platforms. Liberty Global has been Infosys's client since 2020.

Liberty Global will maintain control over product roadmaps

Infosys will take charge of Liberty Global's Horizon entertainment and connectivity platforms, while also obtaining licensing rights to offer their services to new operators and markets. However, Liberty Global will maintain control over product roadmaps and retain all intellectual property rights for the Horizon platforms. Infosys said it will allow Liberty Global to achieve run-rate savings of over $109.28 million per annum.

Multiple Liberty Global employees will join Infosys

As part of the deal, 400 Liberty Global employees will join the Infosys team, with senior executives and technology teams transitioning from various Liberty Global departments. "We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement the cloud-first digital foundation we have laid for Liberty Global using Infosys Cobalt," said Infosys CEO Salil Parekh.

