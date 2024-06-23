In brief Simplifying... In brief Ferrari has unveiled a new factory, the size of six football fields, to produce its first electric supercar.

Ferrari has also trained its workers in chemistry and battery-assembly skills for the new production lines.

Ferrari unveils new factory for its first electric supercar production

By Akash Pandey 03:32 pm Jun 23, 202403:32 pm

What's the story Ferrari has unveiled its new factory in Maranello, Italy, designed to manufacture the company's first all-electric supercar. The facility, which has been under construction and hidden from public view for several years, is set to commence production of Ferrari's debut electric vehicle (EV) in late 2025. The €200 million (approximately ₹1,787 crore) factory will also produce hybrid models and combustion engine cars.

The new factory is not intended to boost Ferrari's production volume but to enhance its efficiency. Benedetto Vigna, the company's CEO, stated during the unveiling that by consolidating all manufacturing processes under one roof, Ferrari aims to maintain the exclusivity of its cars while maximizing profit. In 2023, Ferrari shipped 13,663 vehicles, a small fraction compared to Porsche's sales of around 320,000 units.

The new factory covers an area equivalent to six football fields and includes ergonomic workstations, relaxation areas, and a roof fitted with over 3,000 solar panels. Over the past two years, Ferrari has trained its workers for the new production lines, providing them with chemistry and battery-assembly skills. The main production space is predominantly white with hints of Ferrari's signature red on stairs and pylons.