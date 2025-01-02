Cybertruck bomber, New Orleans attacker shared same military base: Reports
Local media has identified the driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old Colorado Springs resident. The incident took place on New Year's Day at 8:40am, injuring seven people. Livelsberger was reportedly killed in the blast. However, police have not officially confirmed his identity.
Explosion investigated as potential act of terrorism
The Cybertruck that exploded was rented via Turo, a car-sharing platform, in Colorado. Authorities are now investigating the incident as a potential act of terrorism. Firework mortars and camp fuel canisters were found inside the vehicle. Guests at the hotel and nearby establishments told FOX5 that they heard several "booms" that were louder than the New Year's Eve fireworks.
Possible link between Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks
Las Vegas County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference that officials are aware of a similar attack in New Orleans involving Shamsud Din Jabbar. Jabbar drove a truck into a crowd on New Year, killing 15 people. Law enforcement sources told DailyMail that both men allegedly served at the same military base. The FBI is awaiting a search warrant for one of Livelsberger's associated addresses in Colorado Springs while also exploring any possible connections between these two incidents.
All injuries were minor
"At this time, we are investigating a number of leads, and I'm not prepared to release any of that information to you just yet. I can tell you that there are seven victims right now that sustained injuries from the explosion," McMahill said. He, however, highlighted the link between Trump and Elon Musk, and the president-elect's incoming head of the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency, which is entrusted with cutting trillions of dollars from government spending.
Tesla CEO and President Biden comment on explosion
"Obviously a Cybertruck, the Trump hotel, there are lots of questions we have to answer," McMahill added. Meanwhile, Musk took to social media to say that the Cybertruck contained the explosion and directed it upwards because of its sturdy design. "The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack," Musk said. He added that both vehicles in Las Vegas and New Orleans were rented through Turo.