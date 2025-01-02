Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) is revising textbooks to remove exaggerated historical narratives and unnecessary glorification of individuals.

The revised textbooks, overseen by expert committees, will equally honor Mujibur and Ziaur Rahman for their contributions to the country.

The change will be effective from 2025

Bangladesh revises textbooks, credits Ziaur Rahman for declaration of independence

By Chanshimla Varah 02:30 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story In a controversial move, the Bangladesh government has decided to revise its school textbooks to state that it was Ziaur Rahman who declared the country's independence in 1971. The change will be incorporated in new textbooks for primary and secondary students from the 2025 academic year, The Daily Star reported. Earlier, the educational materials had credited ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's father, "Bangabandhu" Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with making the historic declaration.

Curriculum changes

Textbook revisions aim to remove exaggerated historical accounts

Per the report, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) decided to remove exaggerated historical narratives and unnecessary glorification of individuals from educational materials. The decision comes after Hasina's government fell on August 5, and the NCTB reverted to the 2012 curriculum, discontinuing the National Curriculum-2022. Textbooks for grades four through nine are being revised while those for classes one to three will remain unchanged.

Revision process

Expert committees oversee textbook revisions

To implement these changes, expert committees have been formed to revise 33 textbooks across different grades. The committees comprise three to five subject matter experts, each responsible for making changes as instructed by the NCTB and the interim government. A member privy to the process revealed that narratives and speeches of Hasina will also be removed from the new textbooks.

Balanced representation

Revised textbooks to honor both Rahman and Ziaur equally

One committee member revealed that the revised textbooks will equally respect both Mujibur and Ziaur for their contributions to Bangladesh. Major subjects that are being significantly revised include Bangla, Mathematics, ICT, Bangladesh and Global Studies, Civics and Citizenship, History of Bangladesh, and World Civilization. The cover designs of all textbooks are also being updated or removed as part of this comprehensive revision process.

Textbook distribution

Distribution of revised textbooks has begun

The distribution of these revised textbooks started on January 1. They contain details about Ziaur's declaration of independence. Since 2010, under Hasina's rule, textbooks had stated that Mujibur declared independence through a wireless message before his arrest by the Pakistan army on March 26, 1971. But those who revised the textbooks didn't find this claim fact-based.