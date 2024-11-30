The ban was announced amid protests

'Insults shown toward India': Kolkata hospital refuses to treat Bangladeshis

By Chanshimla Varah 11:56 am Nov 30, 202411:56 am

What's the story The JN Ray Hospital in Kolkata has announced a ban on admitting Bangladeshi patients. The decision comes amid protests over the alleged mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh. The hospital's official, Subhranshu Bhakt, confirmed the development, saying they will not admit any Bangladeshi patient for treatment from now till an indefinite period due to "the insults they have shown toward India."

Official's statement

Hospital official cites disrespect toward Indian flag

Bhakt cited incidents of disrespect toward the Indian flag by Bangladeshis as the primary reason behind their decision. "Seeing the tricolor being insulted, we have decided to stop treating Bangladeshis. India has played an important role in their independence but despite that, we are witnessing anti-India sentiments," he said. The hospital official has also called on other healthcare institutions in Kolkata to adopt similar measures as a demonstration against these reported atrocities.