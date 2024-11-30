Gujarat worker leaks Coast Guard intel to Pakistan for ₹200/day
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a contractual worker, Dipesh Gohil, for putting "national security at risk." Gohil, who was working in Gujarat's Dwarka, allegedly shared sensitive information regarding Indian Coast Guard vessels with Pakistani agents. He was allegedly paid ₹200 per day as part of the transaction, which accumulated to ₹42,000 from a Pakistani agent over a period of time.
Contact with Pakistani spy established via Facebook
According to reports, the Pakistani spy had established contact with Gohil via Facebook. The agent, who operated under the alias "Sahima," kept in touch with him through the instant messenger WhatsApp. The agent sought specific details, including the names and numbers of Indian Coast Guard ships stationed at the Okha port where Gohil was employed.
Investigation leads to arrest, confirms Pakistani connection
Gujarat ATS officer K Siddharth revealed they received information about a man from Okha sharing Coast Guard details with a Pakistani agent. The investigation led to Gohil's arrest and confirmed the number he communicated with was traced back to Pakistan. Gohil had easy access to the vessels at Okha port due to his contractual work, the ATS said.
Payment for espionage disguised as welding work
As Gohil didn't have a bank account of his own, he got the payments transferred to a friend's account. He then picked up the money in cash, pretending it was payment for welding work. Officer Siddharth emphasized that Pakistani agents are on the lookout for people who can give them information about Indian Coast Guard boats for meager amounts.