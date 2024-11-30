Summarize Simplifying... In short A worker from Gujarat, India, was arrested for leaking Indian Coast Guard intelligence to a Pakistani spy for a mere ₹200 per day.

By Snehil Singh 11:39 am Nov 30, 202411:39 am

What's the story The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a contractual worker, Dipesh Gohil, for putting "national security at risk." Gohil, who was working in Gujarat's Dwarka, allegedly shared sensitive information regarding Indian Coast Guard vessels with Pakistani agents. He was allegedly paid ₹200 per day as part of the transaction, which accumulated to ₹42,000 from a Pakistani agent over a period of time.

Digital espionage

Contact with Pakistani spy established via Facebook

According to reports, the Pakistani spy had established contact with Gohil via Facebook. The agent, who operated under the alias "Sahima," kept in touch with him through the instant messenger WhatsApp. The agent sought specific details, including the names and numbers of Indian Coast Guard ships stationed at the Okha port where Gohil was employed.

ATS action

Investigation leads to arrest, confirms Pakistani connection

Gujarat ATS officer K Siddharth revealed they received information about a man from Okha sharing Coast Guard details with a Pakistani agent. The investigation led to Gohil's arrest and confirmed the number he communicated with was traced back to Pakistan. Gohil had easy access to the vessels at Okha port due to his contractual work, the ATS said.

Covert transactions

Payment for espionage disguised as welding work

As Gohil didn't have a bank account of his own, he got the payments transferred to a friend's account. He then picked up the money in cash, pretending it was payment for welding work. Officer Siddharth emphasized that Pakistani agents are on the lookout for people who can give them information about Indian Coast Guard boats for meager amounts.