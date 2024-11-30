Summarize Simplifying... In short The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has reported significant alterations and degradation to the Sambal Mosque, a protected monument.

The changes were discovered during an inspection amidst a legal dispute over the mosque's origins, with plaintiffs claiming it was built on the site of an ancient temple.

The situation escalated into violence during a court-ordered survey, leading the Supreme Court to halt proceedings until the mosque's petition against the survey is heard in the Allahabad High Court.

The mosque is a protected national monument

Sambal mosque entry difficult; last inspection found monument distorted: ASI

By Chanshimla Varah 11:22 am Nov 30, 202411:22 am

What's the story The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has told a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal that its team was met with severe resistance from the Jama Masjid Management Committee while trying to inspect the Shahi Jama Masjid in the past. The mosque is a protected national monument and is embroiled in a dispute over a court-ordered survey. The ASI said the monument's current status is unknown as the committee has stopped officials from entering the mosque for a long time.

Monument alterations

ASI reports modifications to mosque, unknown current status

Despite these challenges, the ASI said its team inspected the monument whenever possible with great efforts and help from the district administration. The court was told that the local Masjid Committee had made several modifications to the mosque/monument. These changes were noticed during ASI's last inspection on June 25, 2024. "The Masjid Management Committee involved in the monument has carried out various interventions, additions, modifications etc. at the monument," ASI's written statement cum affidavit read.

Report findings

ASI's inspection report highlights monument degradation

The June 2024 inspection report observed major changes and deterioration of the monument's original structure. "The use of bright colors is abundant in the main section's interior, and the overall appearance of the centrally protected monument has been significantly degraded," reads the report. It added that whenever ASI observed modern intervention activity, suitable complaints were lodged with local police and show cause notices were served to defaulters.

Survey violence

Violence erupts during court-ordered survey of mosque

These claims were made in response to a lawsuit filed by eight plaintiffs, including Mahant Rishiraj Giri, who claimed that the mosque was established in 1526 after a temple was demolished there. According to the Hindu plaintiffs, the mosque in question was once the site of an ancient temple (Hari Har Temple) dedicated to Kalki, Lord Vishnu's last avatar. Mughal ruler Babar ordered the temple to be partially dismantled and turned into a mosque in 1526, they said.

Court intervention

Supreme Court intervenes in mosque survey dispute

Tensions flared on November 24 when violence broke out during a court-ordered survey. Stone-pelting and arson ensued near the mosque. Four people were killed and several others injured. On Friday, the Supreme Court of India directed the Sambhal Trial Court to stay proceedings in the Sambhal Jama Masjid case. The apex court's order will be in force until the mosque's petition challenging a survey order by the trial court is listed in the Allahabad High Court.