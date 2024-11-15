Summarize Simplifying... In short An investigation has been launched after 10 elephants mysteriously died at Bandhavgarh, raising concerns over potential breaches of environmental laws.

MP: Probe launched after 10 elephants die mysteriously at Bandhavgarh

What's the story The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths of 10 elephants at Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The probe was launched after news reports about the incident prompted the NGT to take suo-motu cognizance of the case on November 12. Preliminary findings indicate that these deaths could be related to poisoning from contaminated Kodo millet, a local grain.

NGT expresses concern over potential environmental law violations

The NGT has raised concerns over possible violations of important environmental laws, including the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and the Environment Protection Act, 1986. The tribunal has issued notices to multiple authorities including the Ministry of Agriculture and wildlife experts. They have been asked to respond on this incident ahead of a hearing on December 23 by the Central Zone Bench.

Contaminated grain samples sent for analysis

Samples from the affected region have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh and a forensic lab in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh for analysis. Several reports suggest that the contamination is suspected to be caused by mycotoxins in Kodo millet, which can turn toxic under damp conditions. This poses severe health risks not just to animals but also humans who may unknowingly consume or touch the affected grain.

Unnatural elephant deaths

Over the past few years, unnatural deaths of elephants have been alarming across India. On October 29, during Dhanteras celebrations at Bandhavgarh National Park, four dead elephants were found near Salkhania village. Veterinary aid was immediately rushed from nearby national parks to tend to the situation. The outcome of this case is likely to have far-reaching consequences on wildlife conservation and agriculture in the region, reports said.