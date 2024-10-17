Summarize Simplifying... In short During a routine check at Hardoi Medical College in UP, hospital staff discovered counterfeit blood, sold for ₹7,000, that was unfit for transfusion due to low hemoglobin levels.

Fake blood sold for ₹7,000 at UP medical college

What's the story A case of counterfeit blood sale has been reported at Hardoi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. A patient, Krishna Murari, was in urgent need of a blood transfusion. His relative, Kaushal Kishore Mishra, managed to find a donor who charged ₹7,000 for a unit of blood. However, the following day it was discovered that the purchased blood was fake and lacked sufficient hemoglobin, News18 reported.

Fake blood unit discovered during routine check

The counterfeit blood was detected during a routine check by the hospital's blood bank staff. They found that not only was the slip attached to the blood fake, but the blood itself was severely deficient in hemoglobin. This made it unfit for transfusion and potentially life-threatening for Murari. Upon this discovery, the staff promptly intervened and provided a safe unit from hospital reserves to ensure patient safety.

Hospital authorities confirm tampering, assure swift action

Dr. Pawan Kumar, who heads the blood bank at Hardoi Medical College, confirmed there had been tampering and manipulation of the blood unit. He said an investigation into the matter had unearthed these disturbing facts. Meanwhile, Dr. JK Verma, the Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, assured swift action would be taken against those behind this dangerous racket. An FIR has also been registered in the case.