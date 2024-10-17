Summarize Simplifying... In short A violent dispute over music during a Durga Puja procession in Bahraich, near the Nepal border, resulted in one death and six injuries.

The victim's family protested, demanding action against the culprits and suspension of local police officers.

In response, 30 people were detained, two officers were suspended, and the Chief Minister assured that the guilty would not be spared.

Sarfaraz was nabbed after a police encounter

Accused in Bahraich Durga Puja violence arrested near Nepal border

What's the story The prime suspect behind the Durga Puja violence that broke out in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested near the Nepal border. Sarfaraz was nabbed while trying to flee after a police encounter which also left him and another suspect, Talib, injured. The two are now undergoing treatment at a local hospital after their arrest.

Violent escalation

Violence over Durga idol immersion leads to fatality

The violence erupted in the Mahrajganj area of Mansoor village on Sunday evening, after a dispute over music played on loudspeakers during the Durga idol immersion procession. The situation soon escalated into stone-pelting and gunfire, leaving six injured and one dead. Ram Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, succumbed to his gunshot wounds during treatment.

Family protest

Victim's family protests, demands action against culprits

After Mishra's death, his family refused to cremate his body and started a sit-down protest. They demanded cases be registered against those responsible for the violence and called for the suspension of senior officers at the local police outpost. The family agreed to go ahead with the last rites after police and administration officials assured them. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Mahsi, Sureshwar Singh, confirmed these developments.

Arrests and suspensions

30 detained, 2 officers suspended following violence

In the wake of the rising tensions, police carried out flag marches as arson and violence spread in some areas. Around 30 people were detained in connection with the unrest. Another person named Salman was arrested after evidence revealed shots were fired from his home. Two police officers were suspended for negligence in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing as authorities are reviewing videos of the clashes to identify more suspects involved in the violence.

Official response

'Guilty will not be spared': UP Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the incident saying "the guilty will not be spared." He asked local officials to ensure peaceful idol immersions and stressed identifying and taking strict action against rioters and negligent officials. Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash visited Bahraich to take stock of the situation. Senior police officer Vrinda Shukla said they were trying to control the situation by chasing away anti-social elements.

Political reactions

Political leaders urge action, warn against disturbing peace

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for immediate action from the state administration to stop violence and take strict action against culprits. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya warned against conspiracies to disturb peace in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan appealed for calm, urging communities not to provoke each other or take law into their own hands. He highlighted that such incidents often escalate into communal violence, weakening society.