11 injured in mass shooting at New York nightclub

What's the story A mass shooting at a nightclub in Queens, New York, has left up to 11 people injured. According to early reports, the incident took place late Wednesday night around 11:20pm local time. Local police have confirmed that three people were immediately transported to the hospital for treatment. Authorities have not yet identified any potential shooter(s) involved in the incident. Initial reports suggest that the suspect or suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting, triggering an urgent manhunt.

Suspect(s) at large, manhunt underway

Footage captured by a bystander from their balcony showed a significant police presence surrounding the nightclub around midnight. According to amNewYork, sources familiar with the matter reported that the venue was hosting a private party at the time of the incident. The event appeared to be in remembrance of a well-known gang member in the region who was killed last October and whose birthday coincided with New Year's Day.

Shooting was reported at Amazura nightclub

Nightclub has capacity for 4,000 people

Law enforcement sources reported that while roughly 80 individuals were waiting in front of Amazura club on Wednesday night, two to three suspects heading eastbound on 144th Place approached and began firing indiscriminately at the crowd. At least three people injured in the incident reportedly walked into a local hospital seeking care. With a spacious atmosphere that can accommodate 4,000 up to people, Amazura frequently hosts live concerts and DJs.