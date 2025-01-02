Summarize Simplifying... In short Hindu monk Chinmoy Das, a vocal advocate for minority rights in Bangladesh, has been denied bail following his arrest for sedition charges related to a flag-raising incident.

Chinmoy Das faces sedition charges in Bangladesh

Bangladesh court rejects bail plea of Hindu monk Chinmoy Das

12:16 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story A Bangladesh court has rejected the bail plea of former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, who is facing sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting the national flag. The ruling was passed by Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam after a 30-minute hearing. "Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam rejected the bail plea after hearing arguments from both sides for around 30 minutes," said Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan.

Das is the spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, an organization fighting for the rights and security of minorities in Bangladesh. He has been vocal about reforms like a minority protection law and a tribunal to hear cases of minority persecution. The sedition charges against Das are based on an incident on October 25, when a saffron flag was hoisted above Bangladesh's official flag during a rally at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram.

After this incident, he was arrested on October 30 along with 18 others. His arrest led to widespread outrage and demands for his release. Rabindra Ghosh, the lawyer defending Das, has also been threatened for taking up the case. He feared false cases would be filed against him and his life threatened. Ghosh was recently admitted to SSKM hospital in West Bengal after he complained of chest pain.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh met Rabindra in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Kunal promised to take Rabindra's request to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to the appropriate level. Rabindra has also written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the plight of minorities in Bangladesh, stressing that "the interim government in Bangladesh has no right to reject any policy decision taken by the previous democratically elected government."