The suspect reportedly shot himself after being cornered

10 killed in Montenegro mass shooting, suspect dies by suicide

By Chanshimla Varah 10:25 am Jan 02, 202510:25 am

What's the story At least 10 people, including two children, were killed in a mass shooting across four locations in Cetinje, Montenegro. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Aleksandar Martinovic, died of self-inflicted injuries after he attempted suicide when cornered by police near his home. "When police commanded him 'to lay down his weapon,' he shot himself in the head," the country's police chief Lazar Scepanovic told reporters.

Incident progression

Shooting spree began at restaurant, ended near suspect's home

The shooting spree began with a brawl at a restaurant in the village of Bajice near Cetinje. Martinovic killed four people there before moving to three other locations where he took six more lives. Among the victims were the children of the restaurant owner. Four people are currently in critical condition at a Podgorica hospital after this shooting incident.

Suspect's background

Suspect had history of illegal weapons possession

Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic confirmed Martinovic had a history of illegal weapons possession and was reportedly drunk before the rampage. The victims included his own family members. In 2005, he was handed a suspended sentence for violent behavior. This mass shooting is among the deadliest in Montenegro's recent history, after a similar tragedy in 2022 when another gunman killed 10 people in Cetinje.

EU expectations

Montenegro under EU pressure to address crime and corruption

Montenegro, which has a population of just more than 620,000 people, is known for its gun culture, with many people owning guns. The small country in the Balkans is also plagued by organized crime and corruption, which officials have promised to address in response to pressure from the European Union, which the country seeks to join.