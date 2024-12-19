Summarize Simplifying... In short Survivors of a fatal ferry crash in India claim they weren't provided life jackets and accuse the navy speedboat driver of performing stunts prior to the collision.

The Indian Navy, however, states the vessel was undergoing engine trials and lost control due to a malfunction.

The Indian Navy, however, states the vessel was undergoing engine trials and lost control due to a malfunction.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

The vessel was headed to Elephanta Island

'Navy driver was performing stunts before fatal crash': Ferry passengers

By Chanshimla Varah 07:10 pm Dec 19, 202407:10 pm

What's the story At least 13 people died when a private boat capsized off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday. The vessel was headed to Elephanta Island when it collided with an Indian Navy speedboat on engine trials near the Gateway of India. A case has been registered against Natharam Chaudhary, the driver of the navy speedboat, which reportedly lost control due to a malfunction and rammed into the passenger ferry.

Safety lapse

Passengers not provided with life jackets

Survivors of the tragic incident have now claimed that passengers on the ferry weren't given life jackets. One survivor, Gautam Gupta from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, recalled the harrowing experience. "No one on the boat had life jackets. After the collision, we pulled several people out of the water and onto the boat," he said. Gupta added they were rescued by the Navy about 20-25 minutes later but had already lost his aunt by then.

Allegations surfaced

Navy speedboat driver accused of performing stunts

Another passenger on the ill-fated boat accused the navy speedboat driver of performing stunts before the collision. The passenger, who managed to capture these events on camera, said, "The Navy's speedboat was performing stunts. This raised our suspicions, so I started recording." However, the Indian Navy clarified in a statement that their vessel was undergoing engine trials and lost control due to a malfunction.

Aid declared

Compensation announced for victims' families

After the unfortunate incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced compensation for the families of the killed and injured. CM Fadnavis said boats from various agencies, including Navy, Coast Guard, port and local police were sent immediately for rescue operations. He announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The deceased included at least one Navy official and two employees from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).