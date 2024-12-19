'Just Google Atul Subhash': Justice seekers for techie chase Rahul
A group of activists, led by lawyer-activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, chased Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Delhi on Wednesday. The activists were hoping to draw attention to the case of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie who died by suicide on December 9. In an 80-minute video and a 24-page suicide note, Subhash had accused his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family members of harassing him and his family by filing false cases.
Activists confront Gandhi with Subhash's case
During the chase, Bhardwaj and her companions waved posters and shouted to get Gandhi's attention. A video shared by Bhardwaj shows Gandhi's security attempting to stop them as they shouted, "Justice for Atul Subhash" and "Just Google him." When they finally managed to get a word with the MP, Gandhi responded by throwing a KitKat into their car. "The way @RahulGandhi lent an ear....and responded by throwing a chocolate in return...was very sweet," the activist said in a follow-up tweet.
Watch the encounter here
Subhash's death sparks national debate
"Though, we don't know if he will bother to look at the case...I just hope someone does and raise this in Parliament," Bhardwaj wrote. Subhash was found dead at his Bengaluru home on December 9. His brother has filed an abetment to suicide case against Singhania, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag, and uncle Sushil. The accused have been arrested in connection with the case. Subhash's death has triggered a debate on the misuse of laws meant to protect women.