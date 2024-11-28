Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has ridiculed the Congress party's claims of EVM manipulation following their electoral defeat, despite the Supreme Court dismissing such allegations.

The Congress, part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, has called for a return to paper ballots, a move criticized by likely future Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis.

The Election Commission has also rebuked the Congress for making "baseless allegations" when election results are not in their favor.

BJP mocks Congress over EVM complaints

'If they lose, they cry...': BJP mocks Congress over EVMs

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:18 pm Nov 28, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Taking a dig at the Congress over its EVM complaints after losing Haryana and Maharashtra elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took to its X handle. "If they lose, they start crying about EVMs. And if they win, the Congress wins... It is not the EVM; it is the Congress's intentions that are bad!" the party wrote, sharing an image of Rahul Gandhi celebrating his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad bypoll win.

EVM controversy

Congress's EVM complaints resurface after election defeats

The BJP's post came a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, comprising the Congress and factions of Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), staged an anti-EVM protest. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a return to ballot papers, proposing a Bharat Jodo Yatra-like campaign to do so. The EVM controversy usually resurfaces after major elections, with opposition parties accusing the BJP of hacking results.

Legal stance

Supreme Court dismisses claims of EVM manipulation

The Supreme Court has dismissed these claims in the past, stressing that "blind distrust" of EVMs shouldn't win. The court reiterated the same while dismissing another petition to return to paper ballots. Devendra Fadnavis, who is likely to become Maharashtra's CM again after a BJP-led alliance win, asked why fairness was questioned when results favored his party.

Tampering allegations

Congress alleges EVM tampering after Haryana loss

The Congress had raised concerns after its defeat in Haryana despite favorable exit polls. They alleged EVM tampering and delays in voting data publication by the Election Commission (EC). In response, the EC had criticized the Congress for making "baseless allegations" when electoral outcomes are unfavorable and warned against "unfounded and sensational complaints" during elections.