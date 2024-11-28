'If they lose, they cry...': BJP mocks Congress over EVMs
Taking a dig at the Congress over its EVM complaints after losing Haryana and Maharashtra elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took to its X handle. "If they lose, they start crying about EVMs. And if they win, the Congress wins... It is not the EVM; it is the Congress's intentions that are bad!" the party wrote, sharing an image of Rahul Gandhi celebrating his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad bypoll win.
Congress's EVM complaints resurface after election defeats
The BJP's post came a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, comprising the Congress and factions of Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), staged an anti-EVM protest. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a return to ballot papers, proposing a Bharat Jodo Yatra-like campaign to do so. The EVM controversy usually resurfaces after major elections, with opposition parties accusing the BJP of hacking results.
Supreme Court dismisses claims of EVM manipulation
The Supreme Court has dismissed these claims in the past, stressing that "blind distrust" of EVMs shouldn't win. The court reiterated the same while dismissing another petition to return to paper ballots. Devendra Fadnavis, who is likely to become Maharashtra's CM again after a BJP-led alliance win, asked why fairness was questioned when results favored his party.
Congress alleges EVM tampering after Haryana loss
The Congress had raised concerns after its defeat in Haryana despite favorable exit polls. They alleged EVM tampering and delays in voting data publication by the Election Commission (EC). In response, the EC had criticized the Congress for making "baseless allegations" when electoral outcomes are unfavorable and warned against "unfounded and sensational complaints" during elections.