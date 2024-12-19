Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court of India has advised petitioners, including retired bureaucrats and activists, to approach the high court over their concerns about a religious event, Dharam Sansad, allegedly promoting hate speech against Muslims.

The court also urged Uttar Pradesh authorities to monitor the event closely.

Meanwhile, the petitioners' lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, highlighted that one of the event's speakers, Narsinghanand, who is accused of delivering hate speeches, is out on bail with conditions prohibiting such behavior. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SC refuses to entertain plea against Yati Narsinghanand's Dharam Sansad

SC rejects plea against Dharam Sansad calling for 'Muslim genocide'

By Chanshimla Varah 04:57 pm Dec 19, 202404:57 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court of India on Thursday declined to entertain a contempt petition accusing Uttar Pradesh Police of inaction against the Dharam Sansad scheduled to be held by Yati Narasinghanand and others in Ghaziabad this week. The contempt of court petition was moved by a group of civil society members, including former bureaucrats. The case was heard by a bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar.

Court's suggestion

SC advises petitioners to approach High Court

The Supreme Court advised the petitioners to approach the high court instead. "There are other matters which are equally serious. We will be flooded if we entertain this. You have to approach the high court," it said. However, it also cautioned Uttar Pradesh authorities to monitor and record the event on video. "Just because we are not entertaining this does not mean we are avoiding the issue," it added.

Bail issue

SC suggests High Court for bail cancelation

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, emphasized that Narsinghanand was out on bail with conditions prohibiting hate speech. The SC then advised them to approach the high court for bail cancelation. "We...also reiterated earlier order to maintain law and order and...officers should ensure compliance of law," the court said. Bhushan had earlier stated that an open call for the genocide of Muslims had been issued, and the appeal required an immediate hearing because the sansad will begin on Tuesday.

Petitioners' profile

Petitioners include retired bureaucrats and activists

The petitioners, including retired bureaucrats and activists such as Aruna Roy, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Deb Mukarji, Navrekha Sharma, Syeda Hameed Vijayan MJ, had approached the court, alleging violation of directions issued by the top court in 2022 for suo motu action in cases of hate speech. They alleged Narsinghanand repeatedly delivered hate speeches against Muslims. "The website and the advertisements for this Sansad include several communal statements against the followers of Islam," their plea said.