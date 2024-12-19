Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years.

The trip, prompted by an invitation from Kuwait's Emir, aims to strengthen the already robust economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

This includes a focus on trade, investment, and cooperation in sectors like education, agriculture, and technology, as highlighted by a recent Memorandum of Understanding.

Indira Gandhi last visited Kuwait in 1981

Modi to visit Kuwait; first by Indian PM in 43yrs

By Chanshimla Varah 01:51 pm Dec 19, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on December 21-22, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. The last Indian PM to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the trip will strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait, which are deeply rooted in historical and economic connections.

Diplomatic talks

PM Modi's agenda during Kuwait visit

During his two-day stay, PM Modi will discuss with Kuwaiti leadership, including Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait. He will also meet the Indian community in Kuwait, which constitutes the largest expatriate group in the country. "India and Kuwait share traditionally close and friendly relations which are rooted in history and have been underpinned by economic and strong people-to-people linkages," the MEA said.

Economic ties

India-Kuwait: Significant trading partners

Kuwait is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade amounting to $10.47 billion for the financial year 2023-24. The Gulf nation is also India's sixth-largest crude supplier, meeting 3% of its energy requirements. Indian exports to Kuwait have reached a record high of $2 billion, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceed $10 billion.

Diplomatic invitation

Invitation and postponed visit to Saudi Arabia

The visit was planned after Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal invited PM Modi, through Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, during the latter's recent visit to New Delhi. Al-Yahya called India a "very important partner" and praised PM Modi as "one of the wisest persons worldwide." The MEA hopes this visit will give a "fresh momentum" to bilateral ties between India and Kuwait.

Bilateral cooperation

MoU signed for Joint Commission for Cooperation

Earlier this month, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to set up a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) between India and Kuwait. The JCC will cover areas including trade, investment, education, agriculture, technology, security, and culture. The MEA stressed that both countries are committed to supporting each other with energy and food security requirements while expressing a firm commitment to deepen bilateral ties for mutual benefit.