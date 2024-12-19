Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Rajouri district, a mysterious disease has claimed the lives of eight children in just nine days, sparking concern among locals and health officials.

Rajouri: 8 children die in 9 days from 'mystery' disease

What's the story A mysterious illness has taken the lives of eight children in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The latest victim, 12-year-old Ashfaq Ahmed, died after being hospitalized for six days at the Government Medical College in Jammu. He was initially referred to Chandigarh for treatment but didn't survive. His younger siblings, seven-year-old Ishtiyaq and five-year-old Nazia also succumbed to this unidentified disease last Thursday.

The increasing death toll has led authorities to send a central team of experts to probe the outbreak. A Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has also been sent to Rajouri to speed up testing and trace the illness. "In response to the incident, a BSL-3 mobile laboratory has been sent...Additionally, a central team of experts has been constituted," an official spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, visited Badhaal village on Monday to assess the situation. The village is home to all the victims who belonged to two families. Per reports, this mysterious disease has been affecting the district for nine days now, leading to a state of concern among local residents and health authorities alike.