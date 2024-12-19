Summarize Simplifying... In short The Bombay High Court has criticized politicians and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for ignoring its orders against hoardings, particularly in Mumbai's Fort area and near the court.

The court expressed concerns over potential environmental hazards and ordered an investigation into why these hoardings were allowed and why no action was taken.

HC slams political parties for putting up illegal hoardings

'No respect for orders': Bombay HC bashes politicians over hoardings

By Chanshimla Varah 11:52 am Dec 19, 202411:52 am

What's the story The Bombay High Court has expressed its displeasure at political parties and organizations for flouting court orders in the matter of illegal hoardings. The issue came up during the hearing of contempt of court petitions for flouting a 2017 judgment. The bench, comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, observed that despite earlier undertakings to not put up illegal hoardings, they continue to disrespect court orders.

Inaction criticized

Court criticizes BMC for inaction on illegal hoardings

The court was particularly worried about hoardings near the high court and in Mumbai's Fort area. Advocate Manoj Sirsath submitted photographs of several hoardings in the area, prompting the court to ask why no action was taken. The court also pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its inaction despite the court's earlier warnings. "You permitted hoarding in front of the high court also? You people have started taking the court for granted like this," the court remarked.

Lack of action

Court questions municipal authorities' lack of action

The court also reiterated concerns about potential environmental hazards posed by such banners and hoardings. Advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for BMC, assured the court he would inform the municipal commissioner about these violations. The bench directed Sakhare to investigate how and why these hoardings were allowed and why no action was taken by municipal authorities. The district civil and police administration were also instructed to prevent further occurrences. The case will be heard further on Thursday.