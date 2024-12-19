'No respect for orders': Bombay HC bashes politicians over hoardings
The Bombay High Court has expressed its displeasure at political parties and organizations for flouting court orders in the matter of illegal hoardings. The issue came up during the hearing of contempt of court petitions for flouting a 2017 judgment. The bench, comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, observed that despite earlier undertakings to not put up illegal hoardings, they continue to disrespect court orders.
Court criticizes BMC for inaction on illegal hoardings
The court was particularly worried about hoardings near the high court and in Mumbai's Fort area. Advocate Manoj Sirsath submitted photographs of several hoardings in the area, prompting the court to ask why no action was taken. The court also pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its inaction despite the court's earlier warnings. "You permitted hoarding in front of the high court also? You people have started taking the court for granted like this," the court remarked.
Court questions municipal authorities' lack of action
The court also reiterated concerns about potential environmental hazards posed by such banners and hoardings. Advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for BMC, assured the court he would inform the municipal commissioner about these violations. The bench directed Sakhare to investigate how and why these hoardings were allowed and why no action was taken by municipal authorities. The district civil and police administration were also instructed to prevent further occurrences. The case will be heard further on Thursday.