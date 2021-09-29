BJP MLA approaches cops against BMC after pregnant woman dies

A statement from AAP Mumbai leader Preeti Sharma Menon called the death of the woman as shocking

A Mumbai BJP MLA on Tuesday approached police claiming an eight-month pregnant woman died due to lack of doctors at a civic maternity home. Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha has said a woman was brought to a BMC-run maternity home on late Sunday night but had to be rushed, due to lack of doctors at the facility, to another hospital, where she died on Monday.

Case

BMC is only concerned with theatrics and PR: AAP leader

"The MLA wanted an FIR to be registered against civic officials. No case has been registered as yet. We are probing the matter," a police official said. A statement from AAP Mumbai leader Preeti Sharma Menon called the death of the woman as shocking and said, while people wanted appropriate medical care, the BMC was "only concerned with theatrics and PR."

Allegations

Woman was admitted to maternity facility on September 27: BMC

"This is gross incompetency on part of the Shiv Sena-led BMC, which is now literally costing lives," she added. Refuting the allegations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the "eight month pregnant 26-year-old Mulund resident lady was admitted to the civic body's maternity facility on September 27 and her blood reports were sent for testing on the same day."

Health

She was shifted to Sawarkar Hospital due to impaired health

It said on-duty doctors decided to shift her to Sawarkar Hospital from there at midnight due to her impaired health after complaints of diarrhea and dizziness. "The lady's relatives couldn't be reached, and they shifted her to Sawarkar Hospital and local police was informed about it. Even Sawarkar Hospital doctors decided to shift her to Nair Hospital, but her relatives were unavailable," it said.

Death

Woman received necessary treatment but could not survive: BMC

"By the time the woman's relatives reached the hospital, her health had deteriorated," the civic body further said. The BMC statement said that she was shifted to the ICU of Sawarkar Hospital and on-duty doctors had started necessary treatment, but she died at 3:22 am. Her body was sent for autopsy to Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar.