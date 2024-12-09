The motion was tabled by Uday Samant

Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government passes trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:21 pm Dec 09, 202403:21 pm

What's the story The Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti alliance government in Maharashtra easily passed a confidence vote in the state assembly on Monday. The motion was tabled by Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Dilip Walse Patil, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sanjay Kute, among others. It was passed by a voice vote. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar confirmed the trust motion's approval saying "The confidence motion has been passed with a majority."

Alliance strength

Mahayuti alliance's significant majority in Maharashtra Assembly

The Mahayuti alliance enjoys a comfortable majority with 230 MLAs in the 288-member assembly. The coalition includes the BJP (132 MLAs), Shiv Sena (57 seats), and NCP (41 seats). Jan Surajya Shakti Party (two seats), Rashtriya Samaj Paksh and Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi (one seat each) are among other supporting parties. Two independent candidates also support the government.

Oath ceremony

Fadnavis's 3rd term as Maharashtra chief minister

Fadnavis was sworn in as the CM for the third time on December 5. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The 15th legislative assembly officially began its tenure on December 7. With Narwekar's appointment as Speaker, the Mahayuti coalition now enjoys the support of 229 MLAs, including small parties and independent MLAs.

Opposition parties

Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress (16 seats), Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) (20 seats), and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) (10 seats). Samajwadi Party won two seats, the PWP one seat, the AIMIM one seat, and the CPM one seat.