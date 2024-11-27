Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to allegations of EVM tampering, BJP spokesperson Patra retorted with a playful acronym, EVM, standing for 'Energy, Vikas, Mehnat', implying PM Modi's tireless work ethic.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kharge, who accused the BJP of lacking constitutional integrity, called for a return to ballot paper voting, initiating a campaign to rally support for this cause.

Patra countered this with another acronym, RBM, or 'Rahul's Bekar Management', suggesting Congress's losses were due to poor leadership rather than EVM issues. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Patra said PM Modi works like a machine

'There's one at...Modi's house': BJP responds to EVM tampering allegations

By Chanshimla Varah 07:58 pm Nov 27, 202407:58 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after he protested against the use of voting machines (EVMs) and suggested a return to ballot paper. Patra gave a clever twist to the EVM acronym, saying E stands for Energy, V for Vikas (development) and M for Mehnat (hard work). He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi works like a machine.

Acronym attack

Patra introduces new acronym to criticize Congress

"Mallikarjun Kharge ji, there is an EVM machine in the home of PM Modi. 'E- Energy V- Vikas M- Mehnat'... PM Modi works like a machine...Yes, we (BJP) are working because of EVM," Patra said. Further slamming the Congress, Patra came up with a new acronym, RBM, which he explained stood for "Rahul's Bekar Management." He said, "Yes, we (BJP) are working because of EVM. Whereas they (Congress) are losing because of RBM. 'R-Rahul's B-Bekar M-Management.'"

Allegations

Kharge accuses PM Modi of fearing caste census

Kharge had earlier demanded the return to ballot paper voting, alleging tampering with EVMs. Speaking at the Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan event, Kharge accused PM Modi of fearing a caste census and claimed that the BJP lacked constitutional integrity. He said, "We should all unite and move forward together and push them aside. I do not wish to speak about elections, but I would surely say the votes of all the poor and oppressed communities are going to waste."

Call to action

Kharge calls for movement to demand ballot paper voting

"They should all demand voting by ballot paper," he said. "Let them keep EVMs with them. We don't want EVMs, we want voting on ballot paper. Then they will know what their position is and where they stand." The Congress chief called for a movement, like the Bharat Jodo Yatra, to push for ballot paper voting, urging Rahul Gandhi and other political parties to join this campaign.