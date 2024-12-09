Summarize Simplifying... In short Sanjay Malhotra, an IIT Kanpur graduate and current Secretary of Revenue, has been appointed as the new RBI Governor by the Modi government.

He steps into the role as the RBI grapples with issues like inflation and economic slowdown.

Malhotra replaces outgoing Governor Das, who served an extended term since 2018 and was instrumental in crafting eight Union Budgets.

He will serve for 3 years

Modi government appoints Sanjay Malhotra as new RBI Governor

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:04 pm Dec 09, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Sanjay Malhotra, a veteran bureaucrat and a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He will be succeeding Shaktikanta Das, whose term is due to end tomorrow. Malhotra's three-year term will begin on December 11. The Indian government made the announcement today, putting an end to speculations about a possible extension for Das.

Problems

Malhotra's appointment amid economic challenges

Malhotra's appointment comes at a critical juncture as the RBI is dealing with problems like controlling inflation and slowing economic growth. He is currently serving as Secretary (Revenue) in the Ministry of Finance. He has also served in key positions like Secretary in the Department of Financial Services and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

Professional journey

Malhotra's educational background and expertise

Malhotra is an IIT Kanpur alumnus with a degree in Computer Science Engineering. He also has a master's degree in Public Policy from Princeton University, US. His areas of expertise include public finance, energy reforms, and economic administration. As Revenue Secretary since December 2022, he has been instrumental in formulating tax policies for direct and indirect taxes.

Profile

Outgoing RBI Governor Das's tenure and achievements

Das, the outgoing RBI Governor, was appointed in December 2018 and has served beyond the usual five-year term. Before joining the RBI, he was a top official in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. He was also a Member of the 15th Finance Commission and India's G20 Sherpa. At the Ministry of Finance, Das played an active role in preparing eight Union Budgets.