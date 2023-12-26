RBI and other banks in Mumbai receive bomb threats

By Rishabh Raj 06:20 pm Dec 26, 202306:20 pm

Mumbai Police has launched an extensive search operation with the help of the bomb squad

The Mumbai Police said on Tuesday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Mumbai, along with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank branches, received a bomb threat via email. The sender, who identified themselves as "Khilafat India," demanded the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accusing them of being part of a major "scam." The email warned of bombs planted at 11 locations in Mumbai, leading authorities to conduct a thorough search operation.

Email mentioned 3 locations where bombs were allegedly planted

The email accused the finance minister, RBI governor, top banking officials, and some well-known ministers of orchestrating the "biggest scam in the history of India" with private sector banks. Besides demanding the resignation of both Das and Sitharaman, the email mentioned three specific locations in Mumbai where bombs were allegedly planted: RBI's New Central Building Fort, HDFC House-Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Towers in BKC.

Police conduct search operation; no explosives found

In response to the bomb threat, the Mumbai Police launched an extensive search operation with the help of the bomb squad. Although the email claimed that bombs were planted at 11 locations, no explosive materials were found during the search. A case has been registered at Mumbai's MRA Marg Police Station, and an investigation is ongoing. The police control room is actively monitoring such threats and working closely with RBI officials to ensure the safety of targeted institutions.

Threat evokes memories of 1993 Mumbai serial blasts

This bomb threat is a chilling reminder of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts orchestrated by fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The devastating event claimed at least 257 lives and left over 700 people severely injured or disabled. A series of 12 coordinated blasts at different locations in the city on March 12, 1993, were the first of their kind in the world.