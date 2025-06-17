'Munna Bhai': Boman Irani recalls Sunil Dutt changed lunch culture
Boman Irani, who played Dr. JC Asthana in Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003), recently shared a touching memory from the film's set.
In a recent interview with The Indian Express, he recalled how the late actor Sunil Dutt insisted that everyone on set eat together instead of separately in their vanity vans.
"During lunch break, Sunil Dutt sahab looked around and asked where the food was."
Irani recalled that when he joined the Munna Bhai team, Dutt questioned the practice of eating alone in vanity vans.
He was told that his food was in his vanity van, but Dutt had made up his mind.
He ordered beach umbrellas and tables from production so everyone could eat together.
"That was a change I felt was different at the start of my career," Irani added.
Irani implemented the same culture in 'The Mehta Boys'
Inspired by Dutt's gesture, Irani implemented a similar culture during the filming of The Mehta Boys, his directorial debut.
"We did not have van wala lunch in The Mehta Boys, thinking of what Dutt sahab said to me. Saath mein khao (eat together)."
"It's very important to understand the unity of a unit. Vo ek farak agaya hai (that's a difference) and it's back. Today's generation is very professional, I feel very proud to work with them."
Irani expressed gratitude for the opportunities offered by OTT platforms. "OTT gave me the opportunity to make the kind of film I wanted to make."
"The Mehta Boys is the kind of film that might not be the best choice to release at theaters in this climate."
He also shared his experience of attending Cannes for his film Tanvi The Great, saying it was a beautiful moment he'd been looking forward to for years.