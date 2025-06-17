ED probes Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela over illegal betting apps
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly questioned actors Sonu Sood and Urvashi Rautela in connection with its probe into illegal online betting apps.
The agency is investigating the celebrities for their association with and endorsement of these platforms.
Former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina are also under the ED's scanner.
Investigation details
Focus on celebs who endorsed illegal betting apps
The ED's investigation has shifted its focus to celebrities who have endorsed illegal betting apps.
An official from the agency told NDTV Profit, "These platforms have gained massive visibility by partnering with celebrities and influencers — even in defiance of explicit government bans."
The agency is probing allegations that these celebrities promoted surrogate entities for banned platforms like 1xBet.
Celebrity involvement
What the celebrities were asked
The celebrities were reportedly questioned about their involvement in advertisements for surrogate platforms such as "1xbat."
These platforms allegedly redirected users' QR codes and web links to the original 1xBet site, which is banned in India.
The ED claims these actions violate existing legal provisions.
Legal violations
What the agency is probing
The ED's forensic analysis of these platforms revealed algorithms that were rigged and were classified as gambling operations under Indian statutes.
The agency believes the promotional campaigns featuring celebrities gave these platforms "massive visibility," which contributed to financial fraud targeting unsuspecting users.
A preliminary investigation suggests violations under several acts, like, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Information Technology Act, Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and various government directives on gambling and digital advertising.
Media involvement
Media organizations also under scanner
Media organizations are also under scrutiny in this case, with the ED reportedly estimating that over ₹50 crore was spent alone on advertising across various channels to promote these surrogate platforms.
This investigation is part of a larger effort to be able to curb illegal betting operations in India.
In May, Telangana Police filed cases against 25 actors, including Prakash Raj and Rana Daggubati, for their past associations with such platforms.