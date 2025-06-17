What's the story

Central Perk, the iconic coffeehouse from the television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S, is a beloved setting for fans across the globe.

While most would know about its cozy ambiance and memorable orange couch, there are some lesser-known things about its decor that even die-hard fans might be unaware of.

Here's looking at these hidden details that make Central Perk so special!